Divisional Board plans to turn each school, Jr college into exam centre

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is planning to turn every school and junior college into centres for SSC and HSC examinations.

The MSBSHSE fixed 626 centres for SSC and 408 centres for HSC in Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingoli districts. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that students will take the examination at their school (home centre) in offline mode with physical distancing in view of Covid situation. So, the number of centres will have to increase in the division.

The divisional office of the Board has started planning to turn 1822 schools for SSC centres and 855 junior colleges for HSC candidates.

The State Board will conduct a district-wide meeting to provide facilities for the examinees. Divisional secretary of the Board R P Patil said that district-wise one or two counsellors would be announced while helpline number would be released to clear doubts of students. A total of 1.81 lakh students registered for SSC examinations while there are 1.65 aspirants of HSC examinations.