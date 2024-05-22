Divisional commissioner Ardad nears retirement, successor uncertain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad is set to retire on May 31. While rumors suggest he might seek an extension or a position as Commissioner of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, sources confirm no extensions are granted besides those for the chief secretary.

The new divisional commissioner will be decided by Friday and orders issued next week. Political opposition against a female officer for the post has added uncertainty to the appointment process. Collector Dilip Swami has not yet received any official letter regarding an extension request. The AMRDA framework was finalized in March 2017, modeled after similar authorities in Pune and Mumbai. It assumed permission for construction and occupancy in 313 district villages from the collector office in August 2019.