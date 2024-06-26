Divisional commissioner assured of overcoming challenges in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The newly appointed divisional commissioner Dilip Gawade said that Marathwada faces several challenges like drought, water scarcity, insufficient manpower, crop loans, crop insurance, and farmer suicides. Hence all efforts will be made to overcome these core issues.

He was speaking to media persons after taking over the charge from acting Divisional Commissioner Jagdish Miniyar (who has been holding the charge since June 1) on Wednesday morning. District Collector Deelip Swami, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, Deputy Divisional Commissioners Nayana Bondarde, and Suresh Bedmutha welcomed him.

There is water scarcity in all districts of Marathwada. Despite the onset of the monsoon, the trips of tankers have not been reduced. The water is being supplied through 1500 tankers in the region. When his attention was drawn to this situation, Gawade said, “ The rainfall was moderate and I hope there will be adequate rainfall in the coming months of the monsoon season.” He also mentioned that he will review the measures taken in the villages facing acute water scarcity to overcome the situation. Besides, appropriate decisions would also be taken if there are any pending hearings related to the revenue department. Focus will also be made on issues related to EGS, general administration, crop loans, crop insurance, etc.

Post of deputy commissioner vacant

The post of additional deputy commissioner is lying vacant in the revenue section of the divisional commissionerate. The post of deputy commissioner in the state’s all divisional administrations is lying vacant as the matter is subjudice. The deputy collectors (appointed on promotion or direct recruitment) are demanding the promotion of additional district collectors. In response to it, the divisional commissioner said, “ We will get the work done from the available number of manpower.”

Welcomed through NCP’s memorandum

As soon as he took over the charge, the NCP (SP) delegation submitted a memorandum to him. The state president Jayant Patil, MLC Rajesh Tope, and others met the new divisional commissioner today and submitted a memorandum of demands relating to crop loans, insurance, water scarcity, ex gratia, etc. Tope said the farmers were deprived of ex gratia last year. The crop insurance companies had not insured the crops of many farmers. The EGS works are underway, some have been completed, but the EGS commissioner has not issued the money. There is an acute shortage of drinking water in rural areas. The banks are not granting crop loans. The state government has ordered them not to see the CIBIL score then also the banks are not acting upon the order. I doubt whether the target of loan disbursement would be completed or not. Many accounts have been held. Hence the commoners should get relief. We have submitted a memorandum of demands to the commissioner, said Tope.