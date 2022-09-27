Divisional commissioner directs preparing designs of Jack well

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar today ordered to prepare the designs and other detailed plans of the proposed construction of Jack well (including source well and pump house) in the Jayakwadi Dam, on priority.

It may be noted that to quench the thirst of the city, the new water supply scheme, will be lifting 600 MLD of water from Jayakwadi Dam, in future. Hence to lift water in such a large quantity, a giant size Jack well will be built, at the base of the Dam. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) which is the nodal agency for implementing the new water supply scheme, has received building permission for constructing Jack well.

A meeting to review the progress of new water supply scheme works was called on by the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar in his office today. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, additional commissioner B B Nemane, executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi, Kiran Dhande, MJP executive engineer Ajay Singh and a representative of GVPR contractor were present at the meeting.

MJP mentioned in the meeting that the union Ministry of Forest and Environment has granted permission for the construction of the Jack well (including the pump house and source well). Very soon, the designs will be prepared by deploying experts from an Architect College in Nagpur.

Discussion on alternate spot

The officials concerned underlined that there is a possibility to wait for at least two summer seasons to construct the source well in the dam. Presently, the dam is full to its brim. Hence it is impossible to start the works of building Jack well at its selected spot. As there is a huge quantity of water in the dam the jack well has to be built at an alternate place. The source well could be built on the edge (outside of the Dam) and through a trench draw the water from the dam to the source well, suggested the officials. However, the alternate proposal was rejected in the meeting.

According to the contractor’s representative, the progress of water works proposed under the new water supply scheme is being reviewed every week.