Divisional commissioner ordered to probe land mining case

Departmental inquiry in Deogiri cooperative sugar factory case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The government has instructed divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad to submit a proposal for a departmental inquiry against officers and employees who failed to take punitive action in the case of illegal mining of murum from 80 to 100 acres of land owned by the Deogiri Cooperative Sugar Factory in Phulambri tehsil for the Samruddhi expressway.

The unauthorized excavation had taken place on the factory's private land. A subsequent inquiry team, led by the Jalna deputy collector, was appointed, revealing pre-2016 mining activities. Shockingly, no penal action was taken against any individual involved. Consequently, the government is now seeking a proposal for a departmental inquiry into the actions of the guilty officers and employees.

Rural Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar was suspended fifteen days ago in relation to this case. However, she contested the suspension and her reinstatement followed. Now, in light of these events, the government has called for a proposal from the divisional commissioner to conduct a departmental inquiry concerning the officials and employees implicated in the matter.

Case of excavation

The case involves unauthorized excavation of 80 to 120 acres of land in Savangi, owned by the sugar factory, for highway construction. This act led to subsidence of the land, rendering it unusable. During the winter session of 2022, MLA Haribhau Bagde highlighted the issue, seeking compensation for the murum to level the affected land. The revenue minister had assured the House that appropriate action would be taken following an inquiry by the divisional commissioner.