Opposition to encroachment as interference with court orders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The local administration has been directed by the Aurangabad Bench to remove encroachments in the way of the city water supply scheme. During the hearing held on a PIL on Tuesday, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court also stated that opposing the removal of encroachments would be considered an interference with the order of the bench. The water bodies at Himayat Bagh, TV Centre, Delhigate, and Hanuman Tekdi in the city have been completed, but the work on the main water line is progressing at a slow pace, according to the amicus curiae. The next hearing on this Public Interest Litigation (PIL) will be held on July 13.