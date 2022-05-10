Divisional Commissioner orders all HoDs to stay tune, remain alert to tackle emergency situation during monsoon!

Aurangabad, May 10:

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar today stressed on effective implementation of pre-monsoon maintenance drive in each district of Marathwada.

The heads of all departments (HoDs) have been instructed to stay tune with each other, devise plans to face the emergency situation (if any) through survey and ensure that there is no human and material loss due to heavy rainfall during monsoon season.

The meeting chaired by Kendrekar at the divisional commissionerate was attended by district collector Sunil Chavan, zilla parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatane, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey, while all the district collectors, superintendent of police, ZP-CEOs and others from different districts of Marathwada joined the meeting through video-conferencing.

Kendrekar underlined the need of coordination between each departments like municipal corporations, municipal councils, Public Work Department, Department of Water Resources, MSEDCL, MSETCL, Health Department, Animal Husbandry, Transport Department etc.

He alerted them to alert the villages or localities staying on the banks of Godavari River and other rivers passing through their respective jurisdictions.

The small nullahs, drainage, rivulets etc should be cleaned up to avoid flood-like situation in them. Immediate measures should be taken reviewing the rainfall figures received during last year and alerts of weather bureaus.

The schools, community centres or other safe places should be developed as rehabilitation centres and ensure that they should equip with all basic amenities, medicines and food.

The PWD should immediately conduct a survey of small and big bridges and undertake their repairing on top priority.

The ZP should conduct spot inspections of all water reservoirs, percolation tanks, dams, villages on banks of riverside etc The repair and maintenance works should be undertaken on war-footing basis. The encroachments existing in the river beds should be removed immediately.

The respective administrations should also stay tune with weather bureaus and share the alerts with the citizens, apart from proper planning. Also stay in touch with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams during the emergency.

Alerts to municipal corporations/councils

The municipal corporations and councils should implement pre-monsoon maintenance drive immediately. They should desilt and clean up nullahs, undertake repairing of drainage and water pipelines on priority. The illegal hoardings and the hoardings posing danger should be immediately removed, said the divisional commissioner.

The district collectors were also ordered to keep themselves update on the rainfall received in the Nasik and Ahmednagar districts and status of fluctuating water levels in Godavari River and sub-rivers on regular basis. He also ordered Nanded, Parbhani and Jalna districts to stay alert.

The Department of Irrigation have been told to ensure the conditions of dams built on Godavari and other rivers and submit the inspection report to their respective district collectorate; keep a watch on inflow of water in the rivers and keep plans ready to tackle possible emergency.

Human loss due to lightening

The MSEDCL have been directed to see that there is no power supply cable suspended or hanging; the DPs/DBs are not lying uncovered; and check the conditions of transformers.

Status of dilapidated buildings

The Disaster Management Centre have to be set up at district collectorate, municipal corporation and tehsil offices. The municipal corporation and councils should conduct survey of dilapidated buildings posing danger. The municipal administration should serve notices to all the occupants and the owners and shift them to safe places. The rescue squads have been told to be alert with boats, fuel, life jackets etc.