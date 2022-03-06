Divisional commissioner saved from Russel Viper’s attack

Aurangabad, March 6:

A chaotic situation aroused at the residence of Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar ‘Gulshan Mahal’ on Saturday at around 10.30 pm after around six and a half feet long poisonous snake was spotted. Kendrekar and a snake catcher caught the snake after strenuous efforts. As the snake-catching stick was slippery, the snake escaped from the stick. Fortunately, Kendrekar was saved from the furious attack of the snake or the snake would have beaten him.

The dog in the bungalow started barking at around 10.30 pm and everyone got alert. Kendrekar tried to catch it with a stick but the snake escaped. In this attempt, the snake attacked Kendrekar, but he showed alertness and got out of his way. The snake then was hiding in a corner. The snake catcher Manoj Gaikwad was called and the snake can be caught with a stick brought by him.