Divorce dispute ends in murder; accused arrested after 1,800-km chase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A long-running divorce-related dispute culminated in the brutal murder of Amol Eknath Bare (30, Bakwalnagar), in the MIDC Waluj area. Police investigations revealed the involvement of four persons, including a minor. The accused, who fled across multiple districts after the crime, were arrested following a 1,800-km pursuit by MIDC Waluj police.

According to police, Bare had been repeatedly pressuring Yuvraj Kailas Rathod and his second wife to facilitate a divorce between Bare and his wife, despite the couple’s unwillingness to separate. The dispute had earlier escalated into a confrontation in December, leading to the registration of an NCR at the Waluj police station. Bare allegedly threatened Rathod over the phone, after which Rathod called Pramod Wakchaure and Shubham Rathod on January 4, around 9.30 pm. Bare was taken on a two-wheeler to the Oasis Chowk area, where, near Abbas Petrol Pump, he was assaulted. During the attack, Wakchaure allegedly stabbed Bare multiple times with a knife, causing fatal injuries. A case was registered on a complaint by Syed Chand Syed Gulab. A photograph of one accused taken while fleeing became a crucial lead, enabling police to track the suspects using technical analysis and intelligence inputs. A coordinated search across 14 districts followed. On January 7, around 11 am, acting on specific inputs, police apprehended three accused at the Jalna bus stand with assistance from Jalna police. Investigators said the accused were using new SIM cards, frequently changing locations, and were planning to flee out of state after arranging funds, but the plan was foiled. The arrests were made under the guidance of senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade by a team including police sub inspector(PSI) Sagar Patil, PSI Pravin Patharkar, head constable Syed Chand, and others. Further investigation is being carried out by assistant police inspector Naresh Thakre.