Diwali celebration away from home for competitive exams aspirants, researchers

Aurangabad: All celebrate Diwali, the biggest festival of the year, with their family members and friends. Those who are away from home prefer to celebrate the festival of lights at their native place.

However, some cannot go to their native place to celebrate the festival with nearer and dearer ones due to some reason. Some are preparing for competitive examinations while others want to complete this research on time.

Vitthal Mule is one of the youths who is preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination.

He said that the MPSC examination would be held in the first week of the next month, so,

visiting and returning from the native place would consume a lot of time.

“So, I have decided to celebrate the festival of light here. Like celebration, career is also important. Recruitment is a lengthy process, so, if you miss any opportunity, you may repent for many months later. I will not be able to celebrate the festival with family for the competitive examination preparations,” he asserted.

Mule who hails from Udanapur at Lonar tehsil of Buldhana district said that he is celebrating the festival with some friends, though missing family members and childhood friends.

“My friends in the city and me made an arrangement for pooja in my room on the occasion. My family will dispatch ‘Faral’ in the next few days,” he said.

Hemant Dalvi who hails from Deolali in the Beed district is pursuing Ph D in Geography.

He said that he cannot celebrate the festival with nearer and dearer ones as he has to complete his research on time.

“There is no doubt, one can have more fun, enthusiasm and enjoyment of celebration with family members and friends.

There are some commitments in life, which should be completed on their own time, otherwise, one has to lose other things,” he said.

The researcher said that he offered pooja of stationery at the festival at his home. “I have taken out some from study and spending with friends on the festival,” he added.