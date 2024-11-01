Diwali celebration: The city comes alive!"

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Residents performed traditional Lakshmi puja to honor the goddess and seek blessings for wealth and prosperity on Friday. After the puja, the city celebrated Diwali with fireworks, bringing families together to share a meal and enjoy conversations late into the night.

Diwali shopping sparks market buzz

This year, residents celebrated Diwali with enthusiastic shopping. By 3 pm, the market buzzed with customers, and ready-made clothing stores remained busy throughout the day. Notable crowded areas included Paithangate to Tilakpath, Machlikhadak to City Chowk, and Cidco, Hudco and TV Center areas.

BOX

Office closures reduce city crowds

Government and private offices closed today, leading to a decrease in crowds on Jalan Road to Mahavir Chowk, Usmanpura to Railway Station Road, Sutgiri to Dargah Road and around the District Collectorate to the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

BOX

Marigold prices fluctuate ahead of Diwali

On Friday, vendors sold marigolds for Rs 50 per kilogram and garlands for Rs 60 per kilogram due to a large influx of rain-damaged flowers. Meanwhile, fresh marigolds in the wholesale market reached prices of up to Rs 100 per kilogram.

BOX

Puran Poli offerings everywhere

Homemakers prepared puran poli as an offering for Mahalaxmi. Since Mahalaxmi loves puran poli, it is traditionally served during Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. While ready-made puran poli was in demand at the market on Friday, many chose to make it themselves for their families.

BOX

Padwa shopping surge for vehicles

People are eager to complete their postponed purchases of vehicles, electronics, and furniture for Saturday's Padwa celebration. Many customers have pre-booked four-wheeled vehicles, with over 1,500 two-wheelers reserved in the last 15 days. Some showrooms have even invited priests for vehicle blessings.

BOX

Bhau Beej celebrations and fireworks

Sunday marks the end of the five-day Deepotsav with Bhau Beej, featuring a surge in gift sales for the occasion. The festival is celebrated as the daughters return to their maternal homes, with special fireworks planned for the joyful reunion of families. Vendors will also keep fireworks stalls open until Sunday.