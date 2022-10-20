Diwali celebrations at Greenvalley School

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

The students of the Greenvalley School celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm. An online assembly was organised by the students of Grade VI. It started with a solemn prayer to the almighty and a beautiful thought. The students talked about the significance of the festival - how good always conquered evil and also about why and how Diwali is celebrated across India. Besides sensitizing students about the ill-effects of crackers, they also shared the guidelines of environment-friendly options for celebrating Diwali. Wonderful presentation of the assembly by the students instilled a sense of victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. The students of class VII and VIII made lanterns and classes IV and V decorated diyas.