Diwali celebrations at Shamit School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 5, 2022 12:05 AM 2022-11-05T00:05:02+5:30 2022-11-05T00:05:02+5:30
Shamit School organised Diwali celebrations. Diyas and lanterns adorned the school premises. Students presented melodious songs. The atmosphere instilled a sense of victory of light over darkness and hope over despair. The young students had put up games and food stalls. The dances of the students impressed one and all. Students enjoyed puppet show, horse ride and merry-go-round.