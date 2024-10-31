Diwali Dilemma: Major parties face rebel candidates' demands amid three-day Holiday Rush

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Candidates from major parties must act quickly during Diwali to address the concerns of rebel independent candidates who are seeking support due to potential vote division. Discontented candidates have raised the banner of rebellion after being denied nominations from the Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi. Nearly all rebel applications have been validated, requiring party candidates to navigate carefully around them until November 4. Significant rebellions have been observed in Phulambri (Mahayuti), the East constituency (Mahavikas Aghadi), and Vaijapur (Mahayuti). The lack of a B-form has allowed these rebel applications to be accepted as independent. A total of 397 candidates' applications have been validated, with one candidate withdrawing from the East constituency on Thursday.

Three days of government holidays start today...

Government offices will be closed for three consecutive holidays from November 1 to 3. While the election officer's office will remain open, candidates cannot withdraw their nominations during this time. Independent candidates and rebels are anticipated to gather on November 4 to seek support for their withdrawals.

Constituency-wise valid candidates

Sillod: 35

Kannad: 43

Phulambri: 65

Aurangabad Central: 35

Aurangabad West: 28

Aurangabad East: 68 (one independent withdrawal)

Paithan: 51

Gangapur: 45

Vaijapur: 26