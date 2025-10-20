Diwali- festival for learning with fun

The anticipation was palpable, especially in school life, when my brother and I would get hands-on, making project models focused on promoting a safe and happy celebration for everyone. It was a great way to learn responsibility while having fun.

The week before the festival was the big transformation. We all pitched in for the essential cleaning and painting of our homes, making everything fresh and new. All my friends were buzzing with excitement, comparing plans for the Diwali celebrations ahead. On the main day itself, our traditions were simple and sweet. My mother would spend the day preparing her wonderful sweets, filling the house with delicious aromas, and later, performing the sacred Diwali Puja. That joy of blasting crackers continued, extending the excitement and festivity for a full seven days afterwards. I have a resolution on the festival of lights to ignite more minds for startups.