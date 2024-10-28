Diwali lights up at central prison at harsul with inmate celebrations

Lokmat News NetworkChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

This Diwali, the spirit of celebration illuminated the Central Prison at Harsul, where authorities prepared a special feast for inmates, featuring traditional sweets like boondi that filled the air with festive joy. Alongside the delicious meals, the prison hosted an impressive exhibition and sales center, showcasing a stunning array of handmade products crafted by the inmates. From cosy shawls and plush pillows to intricately designed toy cars and wooden children’s toys, this initiative not only highlights the creativity and craftsmanship of the inmates but also fosters a sense of hope and rehabilitation within the prison walls.

The Central Prison at Harsul continues to enhance the inmates' experience with its innovative programs. The dedicated radio station, established in 2022, remains a significant platform for inmates to showcase their artistic talents, fostering a sense of community and creativity during the festive season. The addition of an 'Aapki Farmaish' section allows inmates to request their favourite Diwali songs, further uplifting the festive spirit. These efforts collectively aim to create a more positive and inclusive environment, allowing inmates to participate in the joy of Diwali while reflecting on personal growth and rehabilitation.

"Diwali brings a spirit of hope and positivity, even within Harsul Jail. We strive to let inmates experience the festival in a meaningful, responsible way, allowing them to reflect on personal growth while honouring the traditions. Our celebrations remain modest but focus on unity, discipline, and fostering change. Diwali here is not only about the festival of lights but also about lighting the path toward better choices." --------(Dattatray Gawade, Superintendent, Harsul Jail)

"As the in-charge officer of the stall and jailer of Harsul Jail during Diwali, I ensured that our inmates celebrated the festival meaningfully. We provided them with special meals and allowed them to showcase handmade items for sale to the community. This initiative not only fosters a sense of inclusion but also promotes their skills and creativity. It’s heartening to see the spirit of Diwali shining within our walls, reminding everyone of the importance of community and redemption." ------------(Satish Hirekar, Jail Officer Grade 1)

Inmate-made products exhibition

Exhibition and Sales Center for Products Manufactured by Inmates" showcases an impressive array of products crafted by prisoners. Inaugurated on Tuesday, the stall features a variety of items, including shawls, pillows, towels, bullock carts, blankets, ladies' bags, toy cars, and wooden children's toys. This initiative aims to highlight the skills and creativity of inmates while promoting rehabilitation through productive activities, offering a glimpse into their craftsmanship and providing a meaningful outlet for their talents.