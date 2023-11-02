Diwali milan celebrated with enthusiasm at Aarambh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aarambh, a center for autistic and slow learner children, recently celebrated Diwali Milan with a grand display of sky lanterns and lamps, a spectacular performance by parents, Rangoli, the presence of dignitaries, and an exhibition of beautiful items by Arambh creations.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad deputy chief executive officer Omprakash Ramawat and Ravi Masale’s managing director Phulchand Jain inaugurated the programme and exhibition. Ramp walk, songs, and dances were performed by the parents.

Founder director of Aarambh Ambika Takalkar gave an insight into the future project while unfolding an austere journey of the institution. Under the leadership of CSR coordinator Anand Pol, Gopal Deshmukh worked hard to make the programme a success. Founder director of Aarambh Ambika Takalkar, president Balasaheb Takalkar, trustees Vaishali Sutawane, CSR coordinator Anand Pol and others were present.