‘Diwali Pahat’ held in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission University organised the 'Diwali Pahat' programme at Rukmini Auditorium on Tuesday with the aim of giving a boost to the talents of the students.

The students of various departments of the university gave presentations of fine arts and experimental arts at the event. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, all principals, professors, students and all concerned were present in this programme.

The Diwali issue of the 'Gawaksh' magazine, brought out by MGM was also released. Author and critic Dr Kailas Ambhure was the chief guest of the ceremony. Sniorjournalist Praveen Bardapurkar was also present. Gavaksh was edited by Dr Asha Deshpande.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ambhure said Marathi has a rich tradition of Diwali Anks. “More than 500 Diwali magazines are being published in Marathi with specific themes. In Gavaksh, eminent people from various fields have written about their life journey.