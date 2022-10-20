‘Diwali Pahat’ on Sunday

Aurangabad:

A 'Diwali Pahat' classical musical programme has been organised by the Srijan Kala Manch on October 23 at ‘Deepshree’ residence of Srirang Deshpande in Bhagyanagar at 6 am.

There will be classical singing of Kavita Kharwandikar. Kalyan Apar will play the Shehnai. He will be accompanied by Dhananjay Kharwandikar and Dinesh Oghe on Table and Gajanan Keche on Samvadini. The organisers have appealed to be present for the programme that is open for all.