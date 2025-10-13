Diwali vacation announced for senior colleges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) announced the Diwali vacation for the senior colleges between October 15 and November 4. The administration announced the academic calendar (AC) for the new academic year on June 16, 2025.

The AC is being implemented strictly for the academic departments and affiliated colleges. Youth Festival and Avishkar Mahotsave were conducted successfully as per the AC.

Deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza said the senior colleges within the jurisdiction of Bamu would have Diwali holidays from October 15 to November 4 and their second session would commence on November 5.

17 days holidays for campuses

The academic departments of the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus of the Bamu will remain closed up to October 28 (17 days), excluding October 19.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that the Examinations Department, Finance Department, Establishments Department and all other administrative departments would have vacations between October 18 and 26 (nine days), excluding October 27.

3 compensatory off

The staff of the academic and administrative departments will get an extra holiday on October 18 and 24 for working an extra two days on February 22 and September 27, 2025, in view of the Convocation Ceremony and Youth Festival.