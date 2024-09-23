DME principal secretary pays surprise visit to GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Principal Secretary of the Department of Medical Education, Dinesh Waghmare, paid a surprise visit to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and inspected the surgical building, the main backbone of the hospital, on Monday.

He interacted with patients to learn about the facilities and the availability of medicines. Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor condition of the surgical building, he instructed the Department of Building and Construction (B&C) to carry out maintenance and repairs until the new surgical building is completed.

Waghmare arrived at the surgical building at around 1.30 pm. He inspected various wards, including the Casualty, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Surgical, and NICU. GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Srinivas Gadappa, Dr L S Deshmukh, Dr Amol Joshi, Dr Kashinath Garkal, Dr M S Baig, and Administrative Officer Dilip Godhane were present on the occasion. The hospital administration reported that the Casualty Ward was running out of space, prompting Waghmare to approve the expansion.

Findings during the inspection?

In the Surgical and Obstetrics and Gynecology wards, mold was observed on the walls, and cracks were noticed in several places. Wards 29 and 30 (Obstetrics and Gynecology) were crowded with mothers and infants. Waghmare inquired with patients and their relatives whether they were receiving medicines or whether any prescriptions were provided to them. Patients reported that they received medicines from the hospital and had not received any prescription slips.