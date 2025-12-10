DMIC project-affected farmers to protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Farmers affected by the Bidkin DMIC project have decided to stage a strong protest after their pending demands were ignored. They made this decision at a meeting held at Khandoba Temple on Wednesday morning.

The farmers demand:

• Developed plots at the original land price, without deductions for trees, wells, or roads

• Payment for 750 days’ work

• Land acquisition certificates

• Compensation for fruit trees and degraded land

• Implementation of the rehabilitation policy

• Priority employment for local unemployed youth in DMIC companies

Industry Minister Uday Samant had promised in September 2025 to resolve their issues by October, but the deadline was missed, sparking anger among farmers. The meeting included sarpanch Ashok Dharme, Nandkumar Vaidya, deputy sarpanch Kiran Gujar, Anil Kothimbire, Adv. Sanchit Patunkar, ex-serviceman Machhindra Hade, Karbhari Sonawane, Mohan Hivale, Deepak Patunkar, Shivaji Gawhane, Baburao Agaj, Raju Kothimbire, and several other farmers.