DMIC waiting for NOC from six GPs for tag of industrial city

Two GPs from Shendra and four from Bidkin

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, March 17:

The Shendra and Bidkin phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), one of the ambitious projects of the Central and State Governments, is yet to be declared as an industrial city. For this, no-objection certificate (NOC) of six Gram Panchayat (GPs) is necessary. However, the GPs are turning a blind eye to the issue.

The Central and State governments approved DMIC for the district for industrial development of Marathwada. The project was set up on ten thousand acres between Shendra and Bidkin. Since then, plots have been distributed to more than 125 entrepreneurs in the Shendra phase of the DMIC. Of these, more than 10 companies have started production. Following Shendra, the Bidkin phase is also equipped with infrastructure. The State government is planning to set up a food processing plant on 500 acres of land. Many companies are also eyeing investment in the Bidkin phase. Meanwhile, as DMIC has plots for industrial, commercial and residential use, Auric has initiated efforts to declare the project an industrial city. For this, the NOC is required from six GPs. This includes two GPs in Shendra and four GPs in Bidkin. The DMIC administration has been taking follow-up since the past three years. However, the process has been stalled as the GPs have turned a blind eye to the issue.

No response despite reminders

The Auric administration has sent several letters and reminders to the Gram Panchayats for the NOC. As no response was received, Auric then sent a letter to Zilla Parishad on 19 May 2018. Reminders were issued on December 21, 2018, January 25, 2019, October 9, 2020, October 23, 2020 and November 9, 2021. But the concerned administration has not taken any notice. Hence the administration has decided to approach the district collectorate.