DMIC's Bidkin node poised for major investment boost

-Investment from Yashoda Films and Supreme Silicon

-Anticipated Rs 500 crore investment in the pipeline

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad: The Bidkin phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) has recently received investments from Yashoda Films and Supreme Silicon worth a total of Rs 10 crore. The investments are expected to generate employment for around 50 people. In addition, two other industries have proposed to invest in 40 acres in Bidkin, bringing a further Rs 500 crore in investment.

Yashoda Films is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of plastic packaging films manufactured on multilayer blown film plants. These packaging films have wide application in different areas of industry operation. While Supreme Silicones India Pvt Ltd manufactures and exports a wide range of Silicone specialty chemicals. The company's products are exported to various countries including Asia, Middle East and Africa. The Auric administration has been focusing on the Bidkin phase after Sendra, and is working hard to start production of the Piramal Pharma company by the end of December. So far, most of the plots reserved for industries have been sold in the Shendra node, while more than 50 industries are at different stages of the construction process. With Sendra’s quota filled, the administration has now shifted its focus to the Bidkin node.

50 acres for small industries

Cosmo Films and Piramal Pharma, who have been provided with 311 acres of land in the Bidkin phase, are expected to start production by the end of this year. Likewise, the state government has also allotted 50 acres of land for small industries in Bidkin, which is expected to boost investment from local companies and bring increased job opportunities and infrastructure investments.

Two major investments in the pipeline

Furthermore, two major investments from mid-sized companies are in the pipeline, with one company seeking 25 acres and the other 15 acres. The news of these investments has excited many in the industry and is expected to result in additional investment from other industries. Bidkin is currently seeing visits from 5 to 6 delegations per month.