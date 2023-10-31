Dnyanadians celebrate Kojagiri at Snehsawali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kojagiri celebration was organized at Snehsawali Care Centre, Beed Bypass by the students and teachers of Dnyanada English School, Pokhari. The centre takes care of around 50 senior citizens.

Guests Dr Gorade and Arvind Kulkarni introduced to the students the special work being done by the organisation. Students from Step 7 and 8 sang devotional, light songs and Hindi songs based on the theme of the moon. The programme was hosted by Dipti Patole and Pallavi Kulkarni and students Arya Makasare and Sanskruti Dabhade. School secretary N K Joshi, co-ordinator Manisha Joshi, trustees Shaila Joshi and Hrishikesh Joshi were present. Pallavi Kulkarni proposed a vote of thanks.