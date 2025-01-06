Dnyanradha scam: 3 directors arrested from Beed jail

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The economic offence wing (EOW) of city police on Monday took three directors of Dnyanradha Multi-state Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (DMCSL), into custody from Beed jail, for their involvement in crores of rupees a scam.

The names of the arrested directors are Ashish Padmakar Patodekar (32, Solapur), Yashwant Vasant Kulkarni (54, Beed), Vaibhav Yashwant Kulkarni (25, Beed). The Income Tax Department raided the Kute Group at Beed in November 2023.

After that, there was a huge rush of depositors demanding their money kept in the Multi-state Credit Society, headed by Suresh Kute, the head of the Kute Group. The credit society was in financial difficulty due to this.

More than 40 cases of fraud worth thousands of crores were registered across the state related to the scam.

Cases of fraud worth Rs 23.15 crore were registered at the Jawaharnagar Police Station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including Paithan. The police are in correspondence to trace and seize Kute's assets across the country.

The EOW of Rural Police had arrested Kute and Patodekar in the Paithan case in October 2024. After that, the EOW of city policy was trying to arrest them. Inspector Dnyaneshwar Awghad's team completed the judicial process on Monday. Police got custody of the three from Beed Jail. The three directors would be questioned on transactions in the branches of the credit society, collecting information about the wealth earned from it, and the amount invested in Kuthe industrial group.

Kute not arrested due to health reasons

Police from various places are preparing to arrest Kute. Even after the team EOW of city policy reached Beed, he was not arrested. Kute was admitted to a hospital as his health was unwell. As a result, the police had to take other directors into custody and return to the city. Officials said that they would make fresh efforts to arrest Kute.