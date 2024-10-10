Dnyanradha scam leaders in custody

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A key figure in the Dnyanradha bank scam has been ordered to remain in police custody until October 16 by Additional Sessions Judge S Koche on Thursday. Suresh Kute, the founding chairman of the Dnyanradha Multistate Co-op Society, and director Ashish Padmakar Patodekar are both involved in the Dnyanradha bank scam affecting the Beed, Jalna, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

Authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with the Dnyanradha bank scam, and the Paithan police station has registered a case against 20 individuals. Investigators have recorded witness statements from 99 depositors and collected supplementary forms from around 230 depositors. The investigation has revealed financial fraud totaling Rs 15,84,03,758.

In court today, Assistant Public Prosecutor Sharad Bangar highlighted the seriousness of the crime and its significant scale. He noted that the accused are not cooperating and are refusing to answer questions. The prosecution aims to trace the embezzled funds, gather relevant documents, and investigate possible accomplices. Therefore, they requested police custody for the accused.