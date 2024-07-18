Do not bend on seeing leopard, alerts DoF

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In some parts of the city, a leopard roaming at midnight has been captured on CCTV cameras. It is believed that these leopards may have been staying around the city's outskirts not just for a week, but for about a month. They come into human areas to hunt their favorite prey, such as dogs and pigs. Residents are advised not to panic, to keep their outside lights on at night, and not to bend down if they see a leopard, as it targets prey within its line of sight, stated the information brochure published by the Junnar’s Department of Forest.

Box

Precautions for residents in leopard-prone areas

Travel in groups from the areas where leopard movement is spotted.

Keep outdoor lights on at night as leopards are afraid of light.

Do not leave small children alone in backyards or open areas in the evening.

If a leopard appears, shout to scare it away. Do not panic or bend down, as it may attack.

Do not sleep outside at night.

Farmers should go in groups when watering fields at night and play loud music on mobiles or radios. Keep a stick with bells handy.

If a leopard is seen crossing the road, do not provoke it.

Never chase a leopard, as it might attack in fear.

Do not injure a leopard; an injured leopard can become more dangerous.

Leopards usually do not stay in human settlements unless provoked.

Leopards may enter villages to hunt dogs, pigs, or goats.

Under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, capturing, killing, or injuring a leopard is a serious offense with strict penalties unless done in self-defense.

Do not spread rumors about leopards or believe them.

Only the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF, Wildlife) has the authority to capture or eliminate a leopard if it becomes a threat. The residents should not create pressure on the forest officials.

Report any leopard sightings or attacks immediately to the forest department. Compensation is available for damages.

Solving the leopard issue is a collective responsibility. Residents should cooperate with the forest department.

If a leopard is spotted suddenly, try to remain calm, allow it to pass, and contact the forest department by dialing helpline number 1926.