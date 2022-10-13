Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The sudden deaths of 66 kids due to the consumption of cough syrup in the Gambia in West Africa, a few days ago, created a sensation in the whole world. Taking a cue from it, the local medical practitioners appealed to the citizens not to buy the cold and cough syrups without the prescription of doctors. Do not risk yourself through self-medication, they warned.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has alerted one Indian pharma company regarding the could and cold syrups after Africa's incident.

According to experts, there are different types of cough. Hence their treatment and medication of them are also different. Buying medicines or syrups on own from a chemist's shop further deteriorates the situation. Hence the citizens rush to see the doctor when things go out of control. They stressed that if the cold and cough is prolonged for 5-7 days then such patients should consult the doctor and buy medicines as prescribed by him, they said.

The change in the city's weather for the past few days leads to a rise in the number of patients suffering from colds and coughs. The majorly infected due to it are children and senior citizens.

There is a major change in cough syrups meant for children and elderly persons. Hence it will be safe to seek a doctor's consultation to get rid of the infection.

The president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA, Aurangabad Chapter) Dr Sachin Phadnis said,” It has been observed that the people directly visit a nearby chemist and sought tablets for fever and stomach ache. Besides, the cause of the fever has to be detected. There is no control on the counter sale of medicines at chemist shops.”

Home Remedies

Ginger Decoction (Aadrak Kada): Take one ginger, cut it into small pieces, and after boiling them in water, consume the liquid twice or thrice a day. One can add lemon juice and honey to it.

Turmeric Decoction (Haldi Kada): Take one teaspoon of turmeric powder, add half a teaspoon of black pepper powder and boil them in one cup of water. Add a pinch of cinnamon (dalchini) powder to it and re-boil it for 2-3 minutes. Add one teaspoon of honey and consume it. This is very useful to get rid of cough.

Cardomom and Cloves (Lavang and Elaichi): According to Vaidya Sohan Pathak,” Burn 4-5 numbers of cardamom and cloves each on the pan (Tawa). Use the ashes and mix honey to it and then enjoy licking it. Besides, take an equal quantity of jaggery and turmeric. Make a paste of it with sweet oil. Prepare small round shape balls and chew them.”