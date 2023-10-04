Do not use poor quality valves; joints to seal leakages

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has instructed the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to procure a list from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and purchase the joints and valves (required to seal the leakages) from a reputed companies. Do not compromise on the quality of spares, he stressed.

The task of laying internal distribution pipelines in different parts of the city is underway under the new water supply scheme. However, it has come to notice that many leakages are either occurring or exist through different joints and valves in the old pipelines (which were not being replaced). Hence he gave the above instructions.

The civic chief reviewed the progress of the new water supply scheme works on Wednesday. The additional commissioners Ranjeet Singh and Saurabh Joshi, executive engineer M B Kazi, MJP’s executive engineer Deepak Koli, CSMC’s executive engineer Kiran Dhande, and GVPR contractor’s representative were present in the meeting.

At the outset, he reviewed the status of water level in Harsul Lake. The officials informed him that there is 65 percent storage of water in the lake and it is enough to supply water to the residents of the old city till May end. He also learnt that the storage capacity of the Jayakwadi Dam has also touched 47 percent. Hence there will not be water scarcity. The construction of the Jack Well has been started and the work of laying the main pipeline is going on a war-footing basis. Besides, the work of laying a 900 mm pipeline (alternate to the old 700 mm pipeline) is also underway on war-footing. The work will be completed soon and the CSMC will be able to lift water through the pipeline after December.

The civic chief also reviewed the ward wise progress of the works being implemented under the new scheme. The municipal authorities pointed out that the GVPR company delays in repairing water pipelines and drainage pipelines which get damaged while laying the new internal pipelines. Hence the civic chief ordered that if GVPR fails to do so then the repairing works should be done from the regular contractor listed with the CSMC on priority and his payment should be made by deducting the bill of GVPR.

He also instructed to deploy security guards at the newly built elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs).