Do same efforts for Maratha reservation as you did for saving the government

Vinod Patil: Maratha Kranti Morcha's 15-day ultimatum to take a decision on Maratha reservation

Aurangabad, Sep 1:

The Chief Minister and Deputy CM should make similar efforts to preserve the Maratha reservation like they did for forming the new State government, said the members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha. They also warned the State government to take a decision within 15 days, otherwise they will resort to decisive agitation.

Coordinators and workers of Maratha Kranti Morcha held a meeting in Aurangabad on Thursday. Coordinator Vinod Patil while informing about the decision said, we are giving two options to the government. The first option is to start a new process regarding Maratha reservation and give reservation from OBC category. Another option is that the government should file a review petition in the case in the Supreme Court.

One of these roles will have to be announced by the government. In the past, the community has fought on the streets and fought legally in the courts. He refrained from going into details saying that the next fight will be different from this one.

Patil further said that Maratha morchas were leaderless when they started, henceforth our struggle will have no face. Women and senior citizens of the society will be at the forefront. A delegation of such citizens will soon go to meet CM Eknath Shinde. Suresh Wakade, Prof Shivanand Bhanuse, Kishore Chavan and others were present on the occasion.

Patil grabs mike from activist

Patil grabbed the mic from an activist who was speaking about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje. When asked, Patil said, Udayanraje and Sambhajiraje belong to the royal family and this throne is an inspiration for us. This throne has honor and respect in the country. So every worker should respect this throne.