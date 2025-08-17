Do you know about crystal and mercury Shivlings?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Temples usually house stone Shivlings, but crystal and mercury Shivlings are rare. Remarkably, devotees can see both near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil.

16-kg Crystal Shivling at Vaghola

At Vaghola village in Phulambri taluka, about 33.4 km from the city, the Gayatri Ashram’s Maniratneshwar Mahadev Temple houses one of India’s rarest Shivlings a 16-kg crystal Shivling. Measuring 14 cm in height and 16 cm in diameter, it stays naturally cool in all seasons. The Shivling rests on a one-ton Panchadhatu base. Crystal, regarded as a substitute gem for Venus (Shukra) and diamond, carries spiritual significance. The consecration of the Shivling took place between March 2 and 9, 2025. The temple, managed under the guidance of H.B.P. Mahant Swami Vishuddhanand Tirth Maharaj, continues to attract devotees.

111-kg Mercury Shivling at Palshi

Just 14 km from the city, the Pardeshwar Temple in Palshi village houses a 111-kg mercury Shivling, placed on a 151-kg sulfur base. Mercury, the only naturally liquid metal, is heavy, shiny, and silver-like in appearance. Believers hold that darshan of a mercury Shivling equals the merit of performing numerous yajnas. Many also meditate near it to enhance concentration. The Palshi Shivling joins the league of India’s other famed mercury Shivlings the 2,500-kg Shivling at Siddha Ashram in Ujjain, the 151-kg Shivling at Harihar Ashram in Haridwar, the 2,351-kg Shivling at Pareshwar Mahadev Temple in Surat, and the 250-kg Shivling at Mrityunjay Pardeshwar Mahadev Temple in Parbhani. Religious activities at Palshi are conducted under the guidance of Anandagiri Maharaj.

