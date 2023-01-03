Doctor attacked and robbed of Rs 7.5 lakh

Assailants fled on a bike: Car vandalised

Aurangabad: Five to six assailants who came on two motorcycles attacked a doctor and looted Rs 7.5 lakh. This incident took place in Bajajnagar on Tuesday afternoon. Dr Sheikh Jameel Sheikh Bashir (32, Borgaon, Sillod) was injured in the incident.

According to police, Dr Shaikh Jameel was traveling in his car (MH-20-FP-9445) from Ranjangaon towards Bajajnagar, when two bike-borne assailants stopped his car near the signal at Maharana Pratap Chowk and attacked Jameel with wooden sticks. They also vandalized the car and ran away with Rs 7.5 lakh cash. Sheikh screamed for help. However, no one came to help as the attackers had wooden sticks in their hands. The assailants fled the spot after a few minutes. Nearby people admitted Dr Sheikh to a private hospital. Later, the police sent him to the government hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr Jameel alleged that his in-laws were behind the attack following a family dispute. PI of Waluj police station Sandeep Gurme said that a case will be registered after registering Shaikh's statement.