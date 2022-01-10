Doctor rapes nurse; administers abortion pills

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

A 25 years old doctor raped a nurse while working in a hospital at Garkheda area. When the nurse conceived, the doctor forcibly gave her abortion pills. Three more doctor’s friends also molested the nurse. The Damini Squad helped the victim and a case has been registered against the doctor in the Mukundwadi police station, informed PI Brahma Giri.

The accused included Dr Prasad Sanjay Deshmukh (25), Restaurant owner Deepak Patil, Medical Stores owner Sachin Shinde and one more person.

According to the police, the doctor and the nurse worked in the same hospital. Dr Deshmukh forcibly raped her at a flat in Padegaon and later at various places for one month since November 2021. The victim was conceived. Hence, the accused doctor forcibly gave her abortion pills. After that she was facing complications and hence she went to Doctor again. He took her to a hotel in Mukundwadi area and raped her again. Later, Deepak Patil, Shinde and one more person also tried to molest her, but she escaped.

When the Damini Squad received the information, the police helped the victim. A case has been registered in Mukundwadi police station.

The victim had gone to the Cidco Bus Stand and she was suffering severe pains. As her condition deteriorated, the security guard at the bus stand called Damini Squad for help. PSI Suvarna Umap, constable Lata Jadhav, Nirmala Nimbhore, Manishi Bansode, Girija Andhale rushed to the spot. Then she told her misery to the police. They took her to the Mukundwadi police station.