Doctors conduct lung capacity check-up on World No-Tobacco Day

101 individuals checked, 11 patients found to have a decrease in lung capacity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : On the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day, doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) took a proactive approach by conducting lung capacity examinations for porters, railway employees, and other individuals at the railway station on Sunday. The check-up revealed that some participants experienced a decrease in lung capacity due to the consumption of tobacco products, including cigarettes and tobacco.

Additionally, several individuals were found to have submucous fibrosis, which restricted their ability to fully open their mouths. The IMA provided necessary treatment to all affected individuals. Led by president of IMA city branch Dr Yashwant Gade, and secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar, organized three distinct activities to raise awareness about the harmful effects of addiction. The day commenced with a cycle rally, titled 'From Addiction to De-addiction,' which saw the participation of members from the IMA and the Cyclist Association. A symbolic bonfire of tobacco products was also ignited in front of the IMA hall.

At the railway station, a team of doctors including pulmonologists Dr Balaji Gungewad and Dr Sambhaji Chinchle, along with Dr Vilas Kirdak, conducted a pulmonary function test on porters, railway employees, hawkers, and railway police personnel. Among the 101 individuals checked, 11 patients were found to have a decrease in lung capacity, while 9 patients were diagnosed with submucous fibrosis, resulting in limited mouth opening. Some patients also exhibited oral ulcers.

Dr Rajendra Shewale, Dr Dutta Kadam, Dr Akshay Marawar, Dr Archana Bhandekar and others were present.