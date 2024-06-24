Doctor’s face blacken for opposing Jarange’s agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Members of Jhunjar Chhawa Sanghatna blackened the face of Dr Ramesh Tarakh Patil (Antarwali Sarati) at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk of the city on Monday afternoon for opposing the reservation agitation of Manoj Jarange Patil a month ago. However, Jarange Patil has not made any comment on the incident.

It may be noted that Dr Ramesh Patil was once associated with Jarange Patil. He submitted a memorandum to the district collector of Jalna a month ago. In the memorandum, he stated that the villagers were facing inconvenience due to Jarange’s agitation at Antarwali Sarati.

But, he declared support for Maratha reservation agitation. Even after this, Gram Sabha passed a resolution in support of Jarange Patil who staged an agitation at Antarwali Sarati between June 8 and 13.

Meanwhile, Dr Ramesh was sitting at Sai Piles Treatment and Panchkarma Centre at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk of the city between 2 pm to 2.15 pm today. Four to five members of Jhunjar Chhawa Sanghatna went to the treatment centre as patients. The activists entred the cabin of Dr Tarakh by telling him that they wanted to felicitate him on his birthday.

Suddenly, two persons caught his hands while another activist blackened the face of the doctor. The activists were asking questions like why was he opposing the agitation of Jarange and why he submitted a memorandum to the district collector. On receiving information, personnel of Jawaharnagar Police Station reached the spot.

Video clip viral on social media

President of the Jhunjar Chhawa Sanghatna Dr Sunil Kotkar was putting black ink on the face of Dr Ramesh while another activist was making a video clip. This video of the incident went viral on social media.

I was sitting in the clinic when a person made registration as a patient. Dr Sunil Kotkar and other five to six persons entered my cabin with the patient. They threw black ink on my face by asking as to why I gave a memorandum to the Jalna district collector against the agitation of Jarange. The memorandum was submitted a month ago. My face was blackened by hatching a conspiracy suddenly. I will lodge a complaint with the police.

(Dr Ramesh Tarakh).