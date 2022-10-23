Doctors make Diwali of homeless sweet

Doctors from the city made the Diwali of the homeless people living in Jeevan Aadhar Kendra sweet in a very unique way.

The doctors distributed sweets, cloths and also conducted a medical check-up of the inmates. The initiative was taken by a doctors organisation ‘Arogyam’.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation municipal commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, director of the kendra Dr Farooq Patel, association president Dr Sunil Pagade, Dr Manoj Mali, Prashant Gaikwad, Prashant Dande, Dr Jayant Patil, Sanjay Devalwal and others were present.