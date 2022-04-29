Doctors request CP for a security audit of GMCH

Preventive measures to stop attack on doctors

Aurangabad, April 29:

The Commissioner of Police (CP) should immediately conduct a security audit of the Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals (GMCH) to curb the rising attacks on doctors, thefts and other issues in the hospital area. Police should also patrol the premises every two hours, demanded a delegation of doctors from the GMCH to the CP on Friday.

A resident doctor was beaten by the patient's relatives on the night of April 22 in the casualty ward. The directorate of medical education and research has directed the GMCH to conduct an audit of security arrangements in the GMCH to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. Accordingly, dean Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar, deputy dean Dr Srinivasa Gadappa, Dr Siraj Beg, Mard office bearer Dr Akshay Kshirsagar, Dr Rishikesh Phadnis, Dr Aamer Tadvi and others met the CP Dr Nikhil Gupta.

Issues including bike thefts, attacks on doctors and others were discussed. Dr Gupta advised doctors about improving the doctor-patient interaction and the care to be taken in dealing with the crowd. Apart from that, he advised to hold talks with the director of Maharashtra security force regarding the change in security personnel. A request was also made from the doctors to come to the GMCH and guide the doctors.

Arrest the culprits

We demanded the arrest of the accused who had beaten up the resident doctor. CP assured that investigation was underway and action would be taken. He has also responded positively to security measures, said Dr Akshay Kshirsagar, president, Mard, GMCH.