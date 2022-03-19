Doctors resume patient service in GMCH

Aurangabad, March 19:

The ongoing strike of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)doctors has been postponed for a month after assurance was given to meet the demands. As a result, the patients service, which had been disrupted for five days, resumed on Saturday and medical classes will also resume from Monday, said dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar.

Dr Rotte said that the protesting doctors received a letter from the Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association to join duty on Saturday. There was also a discussion on starting the work of various committees. Instructions were given to expedite the work of the tender, contractual staff and March-end. A decision will be taken at the college conference to be held on Tuesday regarding the regular commencement of undergraduate and postgraduate classes and taking more time for the leftover curriculum.