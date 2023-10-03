Doctors to protest over MP forcing dean to clean toilets

Doctors here to protest wearing black ribbons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Doctors in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are expressing strong displeasure over a recent incident in which the dean was tasked with cleaning hospital toilets at the government medical college in Nanded by a Member of Parliament (MP). The Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA) and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) are planning a protest on Wednesday in response to this incident.

Protest with black ribbons

To convey their dissatisfaction with this situation, doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be wearing black ribbons during the protest. They argue that while the government medical college primarily focuses on teaching students, the responsibility for public health lies with the district hospital and municipal health department. However, due to these facilities not functioning at full capacity, GMCH is burdened with increased responsibilities, said Dr Bharat Sonawane, the branch president of the MSMTA.

MP should apologize

‘The MP concerned should apologize to the authorities for this. We will present a letter condemning the incident to the authorities on Wednesday,’ said Dr Amol Chindhe, president of MARD, and vice president Dr Mohit Patil.