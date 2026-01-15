Dog-loving voter makes headlines at Dnyanesh Vidya Mandir polling centre

At Cidco N-2’s Dnyanesh Vidya Mandir polling centre, an unusual scene caught everyone’s attention. Surekha Deo, a local resident, arrived to vote accompanied by five stray dogs, who acted like her personal “bodyguards.”

Police outside, used to controlling human crowds, were unsure how to handle the calm canine squad. The woman cast her vote within five minutes, while the dogs waited patiently outside. Observers and fellow voters captured photos and videos, and the unusual “dog squad” became the talk of the neighbourhood, overshadowing the usual election buzz.

Photo captions:

The dog-loving woman casts her vote at Dnyanesh Vidya Mandir while her five dogs wait outside.

The canine squad accompanying the woman after voting.