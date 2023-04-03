Dog reaches Bakal Vasti

A dog squad was called to the murder spot. The dog after sniffing a watch found on the spot reached Bakal Vasti in the Chikalthana area, where all the three accused were living. The police saw Rahul Jadhav, who was in a haste to leave. The police noticed scratches of thorns on his hand and grew suspicious. They nabbed him and took him to the murder spot. He then told the names of his accomplices Ravi and Preetam. The police then arrested the other two accused.

Rahul often chased the victim

Accused Rahul Jadhav used to wander in this area for thefts. Once, he saw the victim while she was returning home from church and stopped her on the way. She then abused and drove her. Later, he used to chase her frequently, her relatives said.

Ravi is a banished criminal

Out of the three accused Ravi Gaikwad is a hardcore criminal and has been banished from the district on June 7, 2021. Around 32 cases of theft, robbery, and house burglaries have been registered against him with several police stations. Despite being banned, he came to the city and committed this heinous crime.

Victim’s son saw body

When the victim’s son was returning home, he saw a body of a woman near the Airport wall. He came running home and told about it to everyone, but no one believed him. Hence, he told his uncle and then the relatives and some other people went to the spot and noticed that she was the mother of the child, who saw the body.

Wounds on the victim’s private parts

After raping the victim, the accused injured her private parts with sharp weapons. Wounds of thorns scratching were also found on the body of the accused when they were arrested.

Accused get PC

PI Patare produced all three accused before the court on Monday and the court remanded them to police custody till April 8.

3 children lost their mother

The victim has two sons and a daughter and her husband works as a laborer in the construction field. The minor children are deeply grieved due to the loss of their mother. A delegate of the relatives of the victim and other people met CP Dr Nikhil Gupta and demanded that the accused should be hanged.