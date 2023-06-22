Doga Day celebrated in Priyadarshini municipal corporation school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Priyadarshini School celebrated International Yoga Day with a difference on Wednesday. The event dubbed as Doga Day was celebrated by the students along with the puppies of stray dogs.

The local trust Aurangabad Pet Lovers Association (APLA) president Beryl Sanchis and her members performed yoga with the tiny puppies. Deepali Kulkarni conducted various asanas of yoga on the occasion.

APLA office-bearers appealed to the school children to be kind to these living souls (stray dogs and their puppies) and befriend them. The students were told to take mercy on them; offer them food; love them and do not harass or pelt stones on them.

The students spend hours along with these dogs and their puppies. Without any hesitations they were touching the puppies, taking them in their arms or laps and enjoyed playing with them. This helped students to remove fear from their minds against the stray dogs and their puppies.

The cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar welcomed the guests on the occasion. The school teachers and APLA members took hard efforts for the success of the Doga Day.