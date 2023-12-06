Dogs dug up foetus in Waluj

#Person dumping foetus in graveyard yet to be traced

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sensation prevailed in the Waluj area after stray dogs dug up a male foetus from a graveyard at 12 noon on Wednesday. A case was registered with Waluj Police Station against the unknown persons for dumping the foetus. According to details, there are crematoriums and graveyard of different communities on government gairan land near the Urdu Zilla Parishad School of Waluj.

Stray dogs dug up the dead body of a buried foetus this afternoon. On seeing this, alert citizens informed Waluj Police Station. A team comprising Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate, ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, police inspector of Waluj Police Station Dilip Gangurde, API Amol Dhole and PSI Sandeep Shevale reached the spot. Police sent the foetus to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Box

Case against unknown

The preliminary probe indicates that it was a fully developed male foetus. It is possible that an unknown person buried the foetus without informing anybody. The news spread like wildfire in Waluj and the crowd started to gather at the spot.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by PSI Tushar Sonawne, a case was registered with Waluj Police Station against an unknown accused for dumping the body. API Amol Dhole is on the case.