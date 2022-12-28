Dogs run free on Samruddhi expressway

Dogs and livestock wander on expressway

Shaikh Munir

Aurangabad: With just 15 days of the inauguration, the Samruddhi expressway has become plagued with a number of issues. Stray animals including dogs are seen running and wandering on the expressway. Over speeding of vehicles has also been the major cause of accidents on the expressway.

The Samruddhi expressway has been barricaded with iron barriers to prevent stray animals and livestock from venturing on the road. Likewise, walking, motorcycles, tractors, rickshaws and bicycles are prohibited on this road. Still, several motorists and livestock can be spotted on this road. Dog sightings have become common from Savangi interchange to Lasur station. During an inspection on Wednesday, dogs suddenly appeared in front of vehicles MH-09-BH 3154, MH-49-B-8460, MH-14-GY-7599 and MH-15-EY-2645 forcing the drivers to apply sudden brakes. Such incidents can lead to severe accidents resulting in loss of lives. A large number of accidents have also taken place on this road in the last fifteen days due to overspeeding. So controlling the speed becomes a challenge for the highway administration.