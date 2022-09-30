Donate blood regularly without insisting on certain days

National Voluntary Blood Donation Day: Need to increase blood donation among women

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Even today, 90 to 95 percent of blood donors donate blood in the camp, only on specific days. Participation of women in blood donation is very low. If it increases and if all come forward for regular voluntary blood donation, they will not have to face the problem of blood shortage, said Dr Anil Joshi, head of pathology department of Government Medical College and Hospital and head of divisional blood bank. He spoke exclusively to this newspaper on Friday.

Dr Joshi said, medical science has mastered the technique of transplanting artificial organs into the human body. However, as the technique of making artificial blood is not yet available, voluntary blood donation is still a gift of life. October 1 has been celebrated as National Voluntary Blood Donation Day since 1975 by the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology. Blood cannot be produced in any laboratory or artificially. It is formed only in the body. That is why blood donation is called the best donation. Many NGOs are also active for this cause. Also rare groups, needy donors help in blood donation. However, voluntary blood donation still needs awareness.

There will be no shortage

If women donate more blood, women will also know that they are healthy. Anemia will also be diagnosed. Once blood is donated, it is ready within 24 hours. Then in three months that blood donor is eligible to donate blood again. The divisional blood bank is one of the top blood banks in the State and has a good blood circulation ratio. However, in summers as well as on some days of monsoons, the situation of blood shortage is felt, said Dr Joshi.