Don't let your life go to waste, do something for others

Makarand Anaspure: 'Mayechi Funkar' organized at the Government Cancer Hospital

Aurangabad:

Saving lives of others is a matter of pride and humanity. In life we should do something for others. We should never feel that we wasted our life. Doing something for others is real life, said actor Makarand Anaspure.

He was speaking in a programme 'Mayechi Funkar' organized by the Government Cancer Hospital (GCH) i.e. State Cancer Institute in the auditorium of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the occasion of World Palliative Care Day on Saturday. GMCH dean Dr Varsha Rote- Kaginalkar, Officer on special duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad, deputy dean Dr Shiraz Baig, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Dr Kashinath Garkal, Dr Archana Rathod, Dr Deepak Bokankar, Dr Balaji Shewalkar and others were present. The booklet 'Mayechi Phunkar' was released by the dignitaries present.

In the beginning of the programme, singers Deepak Giri, Shubham Gosavi and doctors presented a musical performance. Anaspure said, when he visited the government cancer hospital, he was overwhelmed by the sight of children. The doctors here are doing good work. The best thing in the world is saving patients and serving them. It is a big deal that patients come from abroad to the GCH in Aurangabad. Dr Kailash Zine, Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, Dr Sangeeta Patil, Dr Aditi Lingayat, Dr Ajay Boralkar, Dr Mangala Borkar, Dr Sunil Deshmukh, cancer patients and their relatives were present on the occasion.