Don’t limit education to just jobs: Sunil Bhagwat’s advice to graduates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Education should not be confined to acquiring grades, degrees, or jobs. It should develop the ability to approach life positively and take on challenges previously unattempted. The skills gained through learning and research should serve humanity and society, urged director prof Sunil Bhagwat of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (ISER), Pune, during the 66th convocation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University(BAMU) on Monday.

The ceremony, chaired by vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, was attended by pro-VC prof Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar prof Dr Prashant Amrutkar, joint director of Higher education Dr Pankaja Waghmare, Dr Kiran Ladhane, and members of the Management Council. Prof Bhagwat emphasized that failures are stepping stones to success and life is full of uncertainties that cannot be answered from textbooks but must be faced with creativity, emotional intelligence, and self-development. Education enables critical thinking and the ability to learn anew. In the concluding address, VC Dr Fulari said that while graduates are leaving the campus, their relationship with the university will change. They will become partners in the university’s progress and the architects of their own goals, he reminded them. The convocation began with an inaugural procession, followed by the reading of degrees by the presiding officers. Dr Mustajib Khan anchored, with the opening remarks by registrar Dr. Prashant Amrutkar and a message from pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade.

64,000 graduates awarded degrees

Degrees were awarded to students who cleared examinations from October–November 2024 and March–April 2025, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. recipients. A total of 269 researchers were awarded Ph.D. degrees.

Ph.D. degrees conferred on stage after eight years

Following requests from Management Council members Dr. Yogita Hoke-Patil and Dr Narendra Kale, 193 Ph.D. recipients received their degrees on stage from VC Dr. Vijay Fulari after eight years. Of the 269 applicants between November 21 and December 21, 2025, 193 accepted degrees on stage, while 76 declined. Applicants from December 21–30 did not receive degrees during the convocation.