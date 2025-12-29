Don’t show strength while filing nomination papers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aspirants of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation need to be cautious while showing strength at the time of filling nomination papers, as the Election Commission is keeping a close eye on them. The last day for filing nomination papers for the elections is December 30.

Many candidates will be demonstrating their strength while filing their nomination papers. Some will hold processions, while others will bring in supporters in cars, two-wheelers, and other vehicles. The supporters will use motorcycles. However, the Election Commission will be keeping a close eye on candidates who demonstrate their strength.

The number of vehicles in the procession, the number of workers, and the expenses incurred must all be recorded in the candidates' election expenses. So, candidates will have to think twice before demonstrating their strength.

Also, signboards have been put up at the office stating that no more than two vehicles will be allowed within 100 meters of the Election Returning Officer's office while filing nominations.