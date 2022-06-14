Don't use Samruddhi expressway for transportation

Aurangabad, June 14:

Most of the work of Samruddhi expressway passing through Aurangabad, Jalna and Buldhana districts has been completed. However, the road is not yet open for traffic. Still, unauthorized traffic movement continues on the route.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has appealed not to use the road due to increasing accidents.

MSRDC chief engineer BP Salunke said that most of the work of Samruddhi expressway has been completed. As a result, unauthorized traffic movement has increased on this road. Road work is underway in many places. There have been three to four accidents reported this month, including loss of life. Therefore, this route should not be used for travel until the highway is officially inaugurated. Meanwhile, vehicles running on this highway are not maintaining any speed limit due to lack of proper mechanism. As a result, the number of accidents has increased.